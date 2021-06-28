Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading 8% Higher

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price rose 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 47,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 740,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
