Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading 8% Higher

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price rose 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 47,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 740,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

