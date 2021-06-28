Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATTO. TheStreet cut Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Atento in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atento by 3,584.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 193,944 shares during the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATTO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.76. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Atento has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $371.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.60 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Equities analysts expect that Atento will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

