Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.05). Athersys posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Athersys.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Athersys by 1,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 575.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.50 on Monday. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.