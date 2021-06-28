Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages have commented on AY. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $37.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 818,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,985,000 after purchasing an additional 209,149 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 263,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.