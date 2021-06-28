Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Down 16.1%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price traded down 16.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.23. 103,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,831,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.19.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

