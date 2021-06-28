ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.22

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$35.22 and last traded at C$35.12, with a volume of 104561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.75.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

