AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone stock traded up $9.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,489.21. 3,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,225. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,448.01. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

