Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Position Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,540 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Avaya worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

NYSE AVYA opened at $26.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

