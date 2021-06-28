Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post sales of $91.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.93 million to $91.60 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $79.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $392.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.90 million to $393.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $428.78 million, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $431.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 20.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 203,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 93,474 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVID opened at $38.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 1.39. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

