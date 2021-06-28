Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Sold by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC cut its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 185,296 shares during the quarter. Avidity Biosciences accounts for 18.4% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.69% of Avidity Biosciences worth $30,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,662,000 after buying an additional 660,470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 368,834 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 140,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of RNA traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,650. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

