Axe Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $288,051.74 and $93,266.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

