Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $78.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axonics traded as high as $68.22 and last traded at $67.95, with a volume of 6509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.90.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXNX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 568,745 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $8,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

