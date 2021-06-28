Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Update

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a growth of 485.1% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AZZUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 55,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,407. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24. Azarga Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

