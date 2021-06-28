B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Entera Bio in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

ENTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Aegis started coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of ENTX stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.64. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entera Bio by 2.9% during the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

