B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.16

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 279273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in B2Gold by 240.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in B2Gold by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

