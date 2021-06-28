Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

BCKIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.91.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

