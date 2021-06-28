Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,085,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,481,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $104.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,018,593 shares of company stock valued at $84,734,578. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.