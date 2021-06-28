Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $33.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

