Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,308 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IAA by 5,426.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 834,357 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in IAA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after purchasing an additional 433,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the first quarter valued at $21,467,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $54.70 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

