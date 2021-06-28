Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,656 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.