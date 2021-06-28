Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Shares of NTR opened at $61.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

