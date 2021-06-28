Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after buying an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

XRAY stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.