Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $3,175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

NYSE:PII opened at $133.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

