Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,947 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 504.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

FMC stock opened at $112.01 on Monday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.94.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.