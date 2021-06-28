Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 96,029 Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,029 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.18% of Perma-Pipe International worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $6.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.12. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

