Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $81.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.60, but opened at $55.22. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bally’s shares last traded at $53.87, with a volume of 2,381 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.60. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.32 and a beta of 2.58.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

