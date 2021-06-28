Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce $63.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.40 million. Banc of California posted sales of $60.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $277.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $286.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $341.95 million, with estimates ranging from $334.90 million to $349.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

BANC stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $895.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Banc of California by 151.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Banc of California by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Banc of California by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

