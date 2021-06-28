Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBVA. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 56,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,745. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 286,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

