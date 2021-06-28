Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.