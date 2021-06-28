Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $5.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

