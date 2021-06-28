Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 57,581 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 134.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,581 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of IAA worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in IAA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in IAA by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $54.70 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.54.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

