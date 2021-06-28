Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 8.53% of Athlon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000.

Shares of Athlon Acquisition stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $9.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

