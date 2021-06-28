Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Sleep Number worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $108.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,850. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

