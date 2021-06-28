Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of SPS Commerce worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $102.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
