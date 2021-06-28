Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of SPS Commerce worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $102.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

