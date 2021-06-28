Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,176 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Evergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Evergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Evergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Evergy stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.95. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

