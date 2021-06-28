Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Pentair worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $66.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

