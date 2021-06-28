Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.96 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 229.54, a PEG ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,836 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

