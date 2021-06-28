Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 67,842 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $121.49 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.68 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 657,684 shares worth $70,844,827. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

