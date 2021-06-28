Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 406,131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Voya Financial worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $62.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

