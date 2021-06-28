Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 20,474 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 368.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Penumbra worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $283.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,770.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.29. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.