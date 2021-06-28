Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 698,785 Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 698,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 10.15% of Sandbridge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,622,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,017,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

NYSE:SBG opened at $9.97 on Monday. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

