Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.58% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $485.47 million, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,054,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,316 shares of company stock valued at $854,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

