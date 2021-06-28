Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,176 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Evergy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 61.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 69,974 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.