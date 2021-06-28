Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,386 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of TTEC worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,359,000 after acquiring an additional 87,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TTEC by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $100.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.65. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

