Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,187 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $60.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $66.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

