Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 121,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.83% of UMB Financial worth $81,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 635.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $94.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $627,999. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

