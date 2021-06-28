Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 131,044 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.29% of Grocery Outlet worth $80,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,974,000 after acquiring an additional 305,223 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 784,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,430 shares of company stock worth $9,407,210 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

