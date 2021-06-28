Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.20% of PotlatchDeltic worth $78,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

PCH stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

