Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,513,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 156,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of SLM worth $81,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

SLM opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

