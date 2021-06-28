Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of Yandex worth $79,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $70.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yandex has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

